The actor Pedro Alonso he was sincere in Martinez and brothers recounting an anecdote that he experienced in an airport. Of course, with prior warning: “It was a long time ago, I was another“. It happened while I was filming and in the afternoon I had to go to a gig.

“It was almost impossible for it to arrive, unless the times were completely fixed, a very stressful situation“He put the situation in context, to justify what happened. “I got off a plane and had a great run, I got to the other plane and there are still people in line,” he continued.

Pedro made it clear that it was a low-cost airline, and I had to measure the suitcase so that they would not charge you an extra cost. “She entered with some resistance and I took her out,” he detailed what happened.

“They tell me that I cannot get on the plane until I pay the extra price for that suitcase because did not smoothly enter and exit the device and I burst out in a way that I’m ashamed of,” he said. “I came up and he said he was going in, that they would see what they did with the suitcase”, he imitated how he shouted then.

However, an idea came to him: “I asked if people were fed up and they said yes, so I asked if they would store my luggage together.. I distributed everything, it was a delirious thing.” However, he was embarrassed when the crew members returned his belongings. “I apologize,” he concluded.