Triumph of the leader Yeclano in a match that began with the two teams very even and with difficulties to bring danger to the rival goal. The first chance of danger fell to the visiting side after a header from Marcos that forced Moñino to clear a corner, touching before going over the crossbar. Half an hour into the game, the goal that would signify the away victory would come, after Manu Costa finished off a Marcos cross from the right. Imperial was able to equalize before the break, but Angel’s shot went just wide.

Imperial Murcia Moñino, Navarro, Jorge García, Javi Diez, Ángel García (Toral 83), Botía, Espejo, Meca, Lilu, Hamza (Bryan 83) and Germán Lidón (Piqueras 76). one

Yeclano Iván, Manu Costa (Mora 77), Marcos (Pau Torres 46), Diego Ruiz, Salinas, Melgar (Gabri 72), Tomé, Antoñito, Juanmi, Alvarito (Tonete 82) and Mario Hernández. Goal:

0-1: m. 31, Manu Costa.

Referee:

Ivaskiv Oliynyk.

Incidents:

El Limonar, before 300 spectators.

After the restart, the Grana subsidiary picked up the pace and managed to gain control of the ball and bring danger to the goal defended by Iván. Raúl Botía, in launching a free kick that was cleared for a corner by the visiting goalkeeper, almost scored. At match time, Vicente Meca was expelled. In the final minutes, the Grana subsidiary looked for an equalizer and was able to achieve it after a shot by Ángel that was stopped by the goalkeeper. Finally, Yeclano knew how to keep their income and take three points that leave them at the top of the table.