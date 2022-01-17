The robbed widow of Alexander Gradsky Marina Kotashenko may currently be in the police station. This became known on Monday, January 17.

According to our information, first the lights went out in her house, then the car recorded on the video drove off from the widow’s country cottage.

Probably, Marina Kotashenko was taken to the Selyatinsky police department of the Naro-Fominsk Department of Internal Affairs of the Moscow Region to testify.

A robbery attack on the widow of Alexander Gradsky was committed by a group of men the day before, on January 16th. An unknown person driving a Volkswagen Jetta provoked an accident, after which several attackers got into the car with Kotashenko and began to threaten him with weapons.

They forced the woman to return to a cottage settlement in the Naro-Fominsk district and, according to Kotashenko, stole 100 million rubles from her. Money at the widow of Gradsky was kept on the second floor under the bed.

After the robbery, the attackers, threatening to kill, forced Kotashenko to take them to Aprelevka. It is known that the robbers drove off in a white Mercedes towards Moscow. The woman went to the police a few hours later.

On the fact of the robbery, a criminal case was opened under article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Robbery”. The prosecutor’s office of the Moscow region put under control the course and results of the investigation of the criminal case on the fact of the robbery attack on Gradsky’s widow.

Lawyer Sergei Zhorin analyzed reports of Kotashenko’s robbery and noticed several suspicious moments. For example, an attack on a woman was committed around 13:00 on Sunday, and she turned to the police at about 20:00 in the evening.