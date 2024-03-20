





14:27 Correspondents © France 24

Activists from the 'Standing Together' association tried to bring food supplies to the Gaza Strip from Ashkelon (southern Israel), but their gesture was interrupted when a police blockade prohibited their passage. Despite the insults and screams of passersby, activists assure that, while the Palestinians are suffering from the famine, the Israeli hostages still in the enclave are also suffering, making it imperative to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid. .