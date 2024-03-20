Strikes | EK: An additional bill of 260 million euros from the continuation of the strikes, according to Neste the effects are “significant”

According to EK's estimate, the new political strikes are causing damages of 260 million euros. In many companies, the effects of the continuation of the strikes will be assessed in the following days.

20.3. 19:50 | Updated 20.3. 21:29

Business life CEO of the Confederation (EK). Jyri Häkämies says he is “very disappointed” by the SAK unions' decision to continue the political strikes.

“When the situation continues, the losses will also deepen,” he says to Helsingin Sanomat.

According to EK's preliminary estimate, the new political strikes are causing damages of 260 million euros. In total, the political strikes against the government already bring about a one and a half billion euro dent to the gross national product.

“Such losses are hard to catch in this economic situation. This extra week also causes more dents in customer relations, and not all companies can reach their goals for the year anymore.”

Häkämies estimates that the government is “resolute” regarding its reforms, and the politicians have no intention of giving up on implementing the desired reforms.

“This leads to these strikes ultimately causing nothing but damage to companies and jobs.”

Finland the chairmen of the boards of the largest export unions Technology Industry, Forest Industry and Chemical Industry said in their joint press release that the effects of political strikes on the national economy, togetherness and trust are significant.

“The strikes worsen the steep decline of Finland's public finances. Strikes last for weeks or now already months, but their traces are repaired for years”, said the Chairman of the Board of the Chemical Industry Markku Korvenranta in the bulletin.

Chairman of the Board of Forest Industry Tapio Korpeinen on the other hand warned that because of the strikes, Finland is starting to look like a “very unattractive investment environment”.

“Large industrial investments and investment intentions threaten to flee to other countries”.

Now the ongoing strikes began on March 11. They have, among other things, jammed the export ports and stopped freight transport by railways for two weeks. Large industrial plants and Neste's terminals have also come to a standstill because of them.

Neste's director of communications Susanna Sieppi tells HS by text message that the company is investigating the effects of the continuation of the strike, but “it is nevertheless clear that if the strike continues, it will significantly affect customer deliveries and availability of fuel in Neste's station network”.

The strikes have already caused disruptions to fuel distribution. It has ended from individual gas stations and bus service in big cities has been threatened. Fuel distribution to Helsinki-Vantaa airport was also previously at stake.

Teollisuusliitto has, however, checked the strike limits so that air traffic can continue without disruption. Strikes also do not apply to emergency work or work done to protect life and health.

Strikes the scope includes, among others, SSAB's steel mills in Raahe and Outokumpu's steel mills in Tornio. The companies already are previously have toldthat the strikes will weaken their results in the first quarter.

On Wednesday evening, neither company commented on the continuation of the strikes to HS, as the impact assessment is in progress.

Last week, forestry companies Stora Enso, Metsä Group and UPM announced shutting down several of its factories due to strikes. Factory shutdowns have been justified, among other things, by disruptions in raw material deliveries.

So far, it is not known whether the prolongation of the strikes will cause new downturns. HS is told by Metsä Group and Stora Enso that the effects are only beginning to be assessed.

“Tomorrow we will do a situational analysis of what this prolongation of the strike means for us. We had prepared for two weeks and the measures were planned accordingly,” says Metsä Group's director of communications Katariina Saelan.

At Stora Enso, the situation will be reviewed factory by factory in the next few days.

Correction 20.3. 9:28 p.m.: The article previously incorrectly stated that SSAB's factories in Tornio and Raahe are affected by the strikes. In reality, it is about the Raahe factory. In addition, the article incorrectly referred to Friday night, when it was actually Wednesday night.