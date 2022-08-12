The growing tensions with Russia continue to generate concern in the EU countries due to the reduction in the flows of natural gas that arrive from Moscow, on which there is still a large dependence. Meanwhile Germany, after having reactivated several coal plants in search of energy sources, is now looking for new suppliers in countries such as Colombia, the fourth largest coal exporter in the world. But this practice has serious consequences for the environment and the Colombian population.

