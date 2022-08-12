Decree will be published in the Official Gazette on Friday and should facilitate access to credit, with lower interest rates

The Ministry of Citizenship will regulate consigned credit for beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil. The decree, which will be published in the DOU (Diário Oficial da União) on Friday (12.Aug.2022), will facilitate access to credit, with lower interest rates.

The change allows the government to give discounts on the amount of aid for the payment of loans and financing. The payroll loan is granted with automatic deduction of the installments on the payroll.

The payroll-deductible credit had already been granted to those insured under the General Social Security System; to workers governed by the CLT (Consolidation of Labor Laws); to public servants; and to those insured under the social security system of federal civil servants.

According to the ministry, the payroll loan margin considers what is legally provided for and seeks “to combine easy access to credit with the mitigation of over-indebtedness risks”. The consigned margin is the limit of the remuneration that can be compromised by the payroll deduction.

The government claims that the decree is important to protect “most vulnerable segments of the population”so that they can continue to enjoy this right.