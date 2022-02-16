Correspondent ‘s comment On the day of relief, President Biden gave a speech that is typically held on the eve of war

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, may have addressed Americans this time around, writes Elina Väntönen, HS’s correspondent in Washington.

Washington

Of the United States president Joe Biden held the first on Tuesday his speechwhich focused only on the crisis in Ukraine.

It appeared on his agenda surprisingly – on the morning of the same day, it was not yet known.

However, its timing had been considered long and content earnestly. Press Manager Jen Psaki described after speaking, Biden wanted the opportunity to talk directly to the Americans about the seriousness and consequences of the crisis in Ukraine – and recalls that it is now important for the United States to stand by its allies.

It is unclear why it was decided to give the speech on Tuesday. Perhaps the stimulus came when the Russian president Vladimir Putin held earlier on the same day some degree of conciliation occurrencein which he expressed that he was still open to negotiations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia had announced that it would withdraw some of its troops from the border. Putin commented on the troop movement, saying it was proceeding “according to plan”.

Like Putin, Biden welcomed the continuation of diplomacy but said there was no evidence of a withdrawal of troops.

“According to our analysis, the troops are in the greatest possible threat. There is a threat of an attack, ”Biden said.

Biden also updated the U.S. assessment of Russian troops on the Ukrainian border. There are an estimated 150,000 of them in the United States.

In his speech, Biden made it clear once again that the priority is to defuse tensions. He said he still believed in a diplomatic solution and said everything possible had to be done for it.

In the speech so it was a lot familiar, but despite its tightness – about 10 minutes – it was a heavy entity with some sort of final speech. It was like a summary of everything that happened and a reminder of where the United States stands and why.

Biden showed his word in several directions and in case of multiple outcomes.

To Russia – just don’t start a war that doesn’t make sense or justify.

To the Russians – you are not our enemies, we are not threatening you.

For the Allies – we stand on one front and honor our obligations in the military alliance NATO.

For the Americans – if Russia attacks and sanctions are imposed, it will be painful for us too.

Perhaps above all, however, Biden spoke to the Americans this time.

He seemed to be preparing them in case the worst happened anyway — which attracted attention on a day when there seemed to be at least thin signs of relief in the air.

“I’m not pretending this would be painless,” Biden said, noting that Americans would likely feel the effects of a possible attack on fuel prices, for example.

He also reminded people why the United States is a party to the dispute and what values ​​it now defends.

“If we do not defend freedom today where it is threatened, we will pay a heavy price for it tomorrow.”

United States has not promised to send troops to Ukraine – on the contrary, it has repeatedly said that U.S. troops will not step inside the country. However, it is working with its allies to find a more diplomatic solution to the situation.

It is possible.

However, Biden’s speech suggested that he also still sees the Russian invasion as a real possibility.