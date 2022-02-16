VTB Bank has recorded a new scenario of telephone fraud using social engineering methods and a story about the alleged blocking of a fictitious personal account with the Central Bank (CB). This was reported on February 16 in the press service of the company.

As reported to VTB, the attackers warn the client about a possible “blocking of a single personal account with the Central Bank” due to an allegedly suspicious transaction and are trying to identify information about the user’s financial condition. They use this data for subsequent attacks.

According to VTB cybersecurity experts, the scammers claim that the algorithm for blocking the fraudulent operation has worked, and all client funds are blocked on a fictitious “single personal account with the Central Bank.”

They offer to unblock and send an application to any of the banks where accounts, deposits, loans, salary and additional user cards are issued.

“The main goal of fraudsters in this scheme is not to get personal data immediately, but to accurately determine the user’s solvency. They ask leading questions about the names of banks, open products and participation in the payroll project,” VTB experts said.

According to them, the information obtained can be used, for example, when gaining access to a mobile bank, applying for a loan in several banks at once, and withdrawing funds to fake accounts.

“Scammers use this scheme to obtain information, which they use later for more targeted attacks on the client. You are not asked to directly name the balance on the account, they do not ask questions that a real contact center employee really will not voice. The whole scheme is built very carefully to lull the client’s attention,” said Nikita Chugunov, head of the digital business department, senior vice president of VTB.

He also urged to remain vigilant and reminded that only commercial banks work with clients as individuals, citizens do not have any “single personal accounts in the Central Bank”.

At the same time, the top manager of VTB said that in December last year, the bank received more than 370 thousand requests from customers on suspicious phone calls, in January of this year – another 360 thousand. At the same time, according to him, VTB is constantly improving user protection technologies and last year alone saved the funds of more than 77 thousand clients for a total amount of more than 22 billion rubles. In total, the bank repelled more than 1.35 million fraud attacks, which is a third more than in 2020. At the same time, clients are becoming more financially literate – over the past year, they have reported their personal data to scammers three times less often, the bank said.

VTB believes that customers of Russian banks need additional protection and call for the introduction of stricter regulatory restrictions and control of calls from virtual replacement numbers.

On January 28, the head of the Zecurion analytical center, Vladimir Ulyanov, in an interview with Izvestia, explained how to stop multiple fraudulent charges from the card and protect yourself when shopping online.

So, the cardholder should not try to figure out what is happening, but immediately contact the bank and block the card, and then write a complaint about unauthorized debits. Then, according to the expert, there are chances to return your funds.