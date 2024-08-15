Former Chihuahua Governor Javier Corral accused authorities of an “arguable and arbitrary” attempt to arrest him and made this complaint through his account on the social network “X”, but did not mention the specific accusations he faces, such as the charge of embezzlement.

In his post, Corral criticized the Chihuahua Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office for acting without the authorization required under the Collaboration Agreement between the country’s prosecutors’ offices.

He said that the intervention of the Attorney General of Mexico City, headed by Ulises Lara, was crucial to avoid what he considers an illegal deprivation of liberty. Corral said: “The authorities of the State of Chihuahua sought to detain me in a cunning and arbitrary manner, outside of all legal channels.”

The incident occurred at the Gin Gin restaurant, located in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, where agents of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua tried to execute an arrest warrant against Corral, however, Lara decided not to comply with the order, facilitating the former governor’s departure from the place.

In his statement, Corral also indicated that he had filed a complaint against the governor of Chihuahua, María Eugenia Campos Galván, and the head of the state Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, Luis Abelardo Valenzuela Holguín, for alleged conduct constituting abuse of authority and attempted illegal deprivation of liberty. In addition, Corral considered that the incident in Mexico City demonstrates political persecution against him.

Despite these statements, Corral made no reference in his post to the embezzlement charges he faces, related to his time in office as governor of Chihuahua. This omission leaves open the question about the status of the complaints and legal proceedings against him.