The Real Betis Tomorrow, from the 14 hoursin the eighth final of the Conference League in a lottery in which the Verdiblanco Club will know if its rival is the Vitoria de Guimaraes or Chelsea … but the tie against the Kaa Gent with a bad taste. Great response from Betic fans for the party that They did not deserve a defeat like this. It is also very true that the team of PellegriniHe looked for triumphgive it one happiness to its people and Continue the Victorias streak after winning in Belgium in the first leg and on Sunday to the Royal Society in LaLiga, but after fail several very clear occasionsit was the Flamenco set that took the victoryyes, by the minimum (0-1)with what the 3-1 in the global makes the one who advances to the Next phase of the competition is the Betic team, and to start Really playing being or not in the continental tournament.

The first part of Betis was serious, but from more to less. The Verdiblanco team went out in attack little by little. He did not go from the game or relaxing, since he competed well. Perhaps seeing that, despite the changes in the eleven with respect to the first leg, it was still tremendously superior and that the rival practically did not cross the opposite field. Antony, who entered the eleven instead of the Bakambu headdress, began quite active in attack, but was losing participation. Of course, the Gent players did not know how to stop it if it was not based on faults Vitor Roque, voluntary and participatory, Chimy Ávila combinative, Matthew overcoming in adding the team to Altimira … tried to quickly finish off the process the team led by Manuel Pellegrini with arrivals with arrivals Dangerous to the area and some clear occasion, but the goal did not finish arriving.

It was in the first 12 minutes of play in which Betis sought to get ahead on the scoreboard. A header from Vitor Roque, who was soft to the hands of the goalkeeper Roef and an Abde auction inside the area after an error in the ball out of the Belgian team caused by the high pressure of the Verdiblancos, preceded the best occasion for the Betics in the first forty -five minutes. Chimy Ávila threw a corner serve to the heart of the small area and abde headed very well down with great intention, but the visiting goalkeeper took out his right hand practically flush to avoid 1 to 0 for the Betic team.

Betis maintained seriousness throughout the duel, but appeared less and less in the first half in the visiting danger zone. So much so that after the only approach of the Gent, with a cross shot from Ito from the front of the area that left after a counterattack of the flamingos, some whistles were heard in Villamarín. The Bético, happier with his team after the victory in Gante and the victory against Real Sociedad, 0-3 and 3-0 respectively, populated in 51,510 spectators the stands of the Heliopolitan stadium and wanted to have fun and celebrate some goal.

In the second half the script did not change too much. Yes the offensive production of Betis, which was lower even than in the first half. Playing with the wide advantage that was on the scoreboard from the first leg, the Pellegrini team contemplated even more, but when the Chilean coach moved the bench with a triple change before the game time was fulfilled, in which he gave Entrance to Isco, Aitor and Cardoso, began to see each other on the field of Villamarín. Isco sent colleagues like Vitor Roque, Abde or El Chimy with an advantage towards the opposite goal, but they did not take advantage of it to mark. In the 63rd minute, Cardoso arrived with the ball at the bottom line and focused on the second post, where the Argentine finished off head looking for the long stick. The ball left out. Then, in 68, in a good Verdiblanco counterattack led by Isco, the Malaga opened right for the entrance of Chimy, who returned the ball on the front of the area. The Betic Captain controlled the ball but stayed in the left leg and his shot went too high above the crossbar.

Fran Vieites; Sabaly (Aitor, m. 58), Natan, Diego Llorente (Bartra, m. 46), Perraud; Mateo Flores (Dani Pérez, m. 79), Altimira (Cardoso, m. 58); Antony (Isco, m. 58), Chimy Ávila, Abde; and Vitor Roque.

0-1, m. 87: Brown.

Damian Sylwestrzak (Poland). He expelled Vitor Roque with direct card (m. 83). In addition, he showed Yellow cards to Chimy Ávila and Lopes da Silva.

51,510 spectators at the Benito Villamarín stadium in the match corresponding to the return of the Play off access to the round of 16 of the Conference League, with the presence of some 700 followers of the Belgian team.

But from that play, something of more relaxation in the Betic team was noticed. The Belgian team could be advanced in the 76th minute, but Perraud, in a great defensive action, plugged a Vlieger shot that carried a lot of danger on the goal defended by Fran Vieite. Then he stayed with one player except Betis for the expulsion of Vitor Roque. The Brazilian did not have his afternoon. Very voluntary, yes, and wanting to contribute, too. But he did not find the goal and a direct red after a stomp to Brown in the 83rd minute, an action that had to be reviewed by referee Sylwestrzak in the VAR. And to close the afternoon, Brown’s own goal, in a defensive unleashing of Betis on the right side. They overflowed the Belgians well to Aitor and the left side of the visiting team beat Vieites, who left him open the first stick of the goal.

It was not the best way to face a league match as important as Sunday at the Coliseum against Getafe, for the European fight in the LaLiga classification, but at least Betis, following with its irregular walk in Europe in recent times , he fulfilled and will be, thanks to the outcome of the first leg, in the round of 16 of the Conference League.