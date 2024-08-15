Francesco Bagnaia of the Ducati Lenovo team, second in the riders’ championship, participated in the press conference on Thursday of the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, the eleventh round of the 2024 MotoGP world calendar. Below are his statements.

Prospects for Austria

“This is one of the best tracks for our bike. I love it when there are these kinds of braking points and I like it for that reason. Now being at the top of the world championship is not so important, it’s like starting from scratch. In this second part of the season I have to improve the Sprints, because that’s where Jorge is making the difference.”

World Fight

“Predicting what will happen is difficult. Now Jorge and I are the most consistent, but we have made many mistakes.. If Enea were to find consistency – like Marc – he could fight until the end. It’s hard to say that it will be a two-way fight. What if I don’t win? I’ve never thought about it, too difficult.”

Acceptance of risk

“This is not the right time to start thinking about risks. We push and give 100% and it will be like this until the last two or three weekends. It depends on the situation and the moment, certainly it is not the time to slow down to manage.”