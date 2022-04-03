The discovery of mass graves in Buchanear kyiv, raised serious doubts about possible war crimes, the UN said on Sunday, calling for all evidence to be preserved.

“We are not yet in a position to comment directly on the causes and circumstances of the civilian deaths in Bucha, But what is known raises serious and disturbing questions about possible war crimes.”

Ukrainian officials said on Saturday that nearly 300 bodies had been buried in mass graves. AFP reporters saw at least 20 bodies, all dressed in civilian clothes, scattered on a single street. The UN human rights office said its staff on the ground had not yet been able to verify the numbers or details reported by Ukrainian officials.

However, he noted that “we are very concerned about the photos and videos available, including images of bodies with their hands tied behind their backs.” “At the same time, we cannot rule out that among the approximately 300 bodies that the city authorities collected from the streets and buried in recent days, there may be bodies of Ukrainian or Russian soldiers who died during hostilities,” the UN said.



“Civilians who died of natural causes, heart attacks or other health conditions caused by stress and lack of access to medicines and medical help during the last month, could also be among those found dead on the streets of the town,” the statement added.

But given the possibility that war crimes have been committed, it is important to “exhume and identify all bodies.” This is vital “so that relatives can be informed and the exact cause of death established to help ensure accountability and justice.”

“It is also important to take all measures to ensure the preservation of evidence,” the UN added.

AFP