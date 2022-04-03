The 64th edition of the Grammy is unfolding and, with it, we want to remember who are the people who have marked a milestone in the history of the most important music award in history.

Among them, we will meet the musical geniuses who have managed to obtain the greatest number of distinctions. Year after year, the nominations are renewed and adapted to new musical genres worldwide.

When are the 2022 Grammys?

The 2022 Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, April 3 and start at 7:00 p.m., Peruvian time. Unlike last year, which could not be held due to the pandemic caused by COVID-19, since it was in full swing in different parts of the world, this ceremony is taking place at the Grand Arena, Los Angeles.

On this occasion, the person in charge of presenting the entire event is the South African actor Trevor Noah, who is famous for leading the program “The daily show”.

Which artists have won the most Grammy Awards in their history?

Two of the most important characters in the entire history of the Grammy Awards are Georg Solti and Beyoncé, due to the number of times they have won the awards.

The first of all is the Hungarian conductor Georg Solti who marked a before and after in his generation, as he was nominated 72 times of which he won 31 gramophones that make him the most representative man.

The conductor Georg Solti achieved the most Grammys of all time. Photo: Internet

The musician recorded more than 200 albums throughout his career. Also, one of his most important jobs was being the conductor of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for 22 years. In 1991 he retired from office and six years later ceased to exist.

On the women’s side, Beyoncé is the female representative who reached more nominations than the artist mentioned above with 79 opportunities, of which she only won 28 golden trophies. The curious thing about this American singer is that not all of her achievements were hers as a solo artist, but from her beginnings in the group Destiny’s Child.

Beyoncé is the woman with the most Grammys in history. Photo: Internet

Surprisingly, for this edition of the grammys, did not receive any nominations. However, her song “Be Alive” was nominated for Best Original Song, at the 94th Academy Awards, for having been part of the movie “King Richard.”