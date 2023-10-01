His face was swollen and he had lacerated wounds to his eyebrow

Three men aged 42, 32 and 24 and a 34-year-old woman, all residents of the Biella area, were arrested in relation to the discovery, which occurred yesterday evening, of a dead body in a dumpster in Biella in the Chiavazza district. The four are under investigation for complicity in murder and suppression of a corpse and are in the prisons of Biella and Vercelli. Meanwhile, the victim’s body has an identity: a 33-year-old man, known to the police force, Italian, resident in Biellese. The body, reportedly found by a woman living in the area who was throwing rubbish into the bin, was wrapped in a plastic sheet and had a nylon stocking on her head. There were some bruises on her body, her face was swollen and she had lacerated wounds on her eyebrow. The Biella Mobile team is investigating to reconstruct the reasons for the crime.

