With milk, alone or cappuccino, this drink can be found in different forms. Coffee is one of the most consumed drinks in the world and, for this reason, it has an international day. Every October 1st, International Coffee Day is celebrated, commemorating the universe of the bean and the lovers of this typical drink.

Gathering around a coffee is one of the most typical acts of Spanish society. The most coffee lovers should know that there are truly peculiar types of coffees. This drink is drunk all over the world, but the origin of these beans in some areas may surprise more than one.

The rarest coffees in the world



Coffee can be consumed in different ways; in most homes you can find soluble or capsule coffee. Everyone knows different types of coffee such as coffee with milk, black coffee, cappuccino or carajillo, but in different parts of the world it is prepared with very peculiar ingredients or its origin is very peculiar.

1. Vietnamese egg coffees. If you are going to visit Vietnam you can try a special coffee with egg yolk. In this country it is tradition to take these two ingredients together. The egg yolk makes the texture of the coffee more consistent and creamy. This ingredient softens the strong flavor of Vietnamese coffee.

2. Coffees with cheese or kaffeost. It is typical in Finland to combine coffee and cheese. The most characteristic thing about this coffee is the cheese made with curdled milk that has a disk shape. This cheese is placed in the oven and when it has browned, it is cut into cubes that are poured into the coffee. The cheese softens with the heat of the drink and everything can be tasted at the same time. The cheese can be made from goat or cow and is called ‘juustolipä’.

3. The Black Ivory Coffee It is produced in northern Thailand with Arabica beans obtained from the droppings of elephants. These animals consume these grains, along with other foods, and come out whole.

4. The Kopi Luwak type It is considered one of the most expensive in the world. In addition to its high cost, it is worth highlighting the peculiar way in which it is obtained. It is known as civet coffee and has its origins in Indonesia. This coffee is obtained from coffee cherries in an optimal state of ripeness after being digested by the civet. The coffee plant produces fleshy red or purple fruits, called cherries. These contain two nuclei or bones, each containing a coffee bean. The bones are a kind of transparent helmets with a shriveled appearance. When they are removed, you obtain green coffee beans ready for roasting and packaging.