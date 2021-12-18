Coronavirus Ylöjärvi closed the corona vaccination appointment number for more than three weeks due to congestion – “It is completely impossible to answer that number of calls anymore”

By reserving telephone time, labor is freed up for vaccination itself.

Ylöjärvi the city has temporarily closed its coroner vaccination appointment number. The issue closed on Friday, December 17th and will remain closed until January 9th.

Infectious Disease Physician in the City of Ylöjärvi Teija Lahti says the reason for the temporary closure is congestion. “It’s completely impossible to answer the number of calls that came to that number.”

The third vaccination has been much questioned after it was recommended by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) to anyone over the age of 18. Polls contributed to the congestion of the appointment number and the callback delay increased.

The staff responsible for the booking line are the same ones who take care of the vaccinations themselves. “They are now focused on vaccination. It is more important to vaccinate at walk-in events than to answer an appointment phone. We need all our free hands to vaccinate now. ”

According to Lahti, closing the telephone appointment will free a dozen people to be vaccinated for Christmas.

For coronary vaccination can still book an appointment in Ylöjärvi electronically via the eHealth service. However, according to the city, times are only available to be limited and patience is expected from everyone. Vaccinations are now focused on at-risk groups.

During Christmas, Ylöjärvi will organize several walk-in vaccinations for those over 60 years of age and those belonging to medical risk groups, in which the corona vaccine can be obtained on a queuing basis without an appointment.

The press release from the City of Ylöjärvi reminds that coronation vaccination periods cannot be booked from other health service numbers either. Calls for calls previously submitted to the appointment number will be answered before Christmas, 20.12. starting week.

“Vaccines are well available and we will be increasing vaccination days as we can. I would like those who have not applied for any vaccine to wake up. This is a good time to get vaccinated, ”says Lahti.