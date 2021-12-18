Home page world

From: Tom Offinger

So far, Germany has been spared the great Omikron wave. Virologist Dr. Christian Dorsten warns of a dangerous situation with a view to Great Britain.

Munich / Hamburg – The number of infections is increasing inexorably, the hospitals are filling and the capital is imposing a disaster – what is everyday life in Great Britain and London could soon be repeated in Germany. The omicron variant of the coronavirus is causing the seven-day incidence to climb worldwide, countless people have to be in quarantine and thus leave holes in society. A dangerous situation that virologist Dr. Christian Drosten warns.

Christian Drosten: Omikron could lead to massive absences from work

“Omikron will lead to massive absence from work due to illness. Also in essential professional groups ”, Drosten is convinced. The warning shot that the chief virologist fired on Friday evening Twitter let go, relates directly to current developments in the British Isles and may come just in time.

Like the British newspaper The Guardian reported, 350 employees at the London hospital “Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Trust” (GSTT) have already been released due to a corona infection. A shockingly high number that not only poses an almost unsolvable task for the medical care of the British capital, but could also be a foretaste of the coming weeks and months in Germany’s hospitals. All non-vital services and interventions have been postponed or greatly reduced, and in general London is preparing to “reduce the risk for all services and maintain care for our patients”.

Omikron variant: “Cascades of infrastructural failures” also in Germany

The shocking report of the Guardian Not only does it reveal a massive shortage of personnel in the medical sector, other important areas of public life are also suffering from the current developments. Fire and rescue services in London report an “unprecedented” shortage of staff, with almost a third of the fire engines temporarily failing in the past week. Among firefighters, more than ten percent are infected or in quarantine.

“Cascades of infrastructural failures” as the physicist Dirk Brockmann points out Twitter would then also be possible in Germany with a corresponding wave. Although the booster vaccination campaign is delivering promising results, there is a threat of a shortage of vaccine doses in the first quarter of next year. By then, the Omikron wave could have reached Germany (to).