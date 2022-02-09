from



The updates on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday 9 February

Since April, having entered a new phase, the Undersecretary of Health said It costs, measures such as indoor masks and the Green pass will be loosened. It will, however,

it is mandatory to have them with you in the event of a gathering, as stated in the ordinance of the Minister of Health Hope which is valid until March 31st. The reopening of stadiums with larger capacities is expected, gradually starting from 75 up to 100% starting from March 1st.

Meanwhile, the latest bulletin relating to Tuesday 8 February records 101,864 cases and 415 deaths in Italy.

8.24 – Beijing 2022, Malag negative for the Covid test

John Malag, tested negative and therefore was able to leave the Covid hotel where he had been placed in solitary confinement upon his arrival in China. The president of Coni was transferred to the hotel where the other IOC members are staying in Beijing, on the occasion of the Winter Olympics.

See also The photos of the day, the world in 5 shots | Liguria, your images from Instagram

7.50 am – WHO urges rich countries to pay 16 billion dollars The World Health Organization urges rich countries to allocate urgently 16 billion dollars for his pandemic plan. Science has given us the tools against the coronavirus and if these are shared globally, in solidarity, this year we can put an end to Covid as a global health emergency, says the director general of the organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement. . If rich countries pay a share worthy of their means to finance the ACT-A program, average or poorly rich countries can be helped to respond to low vaccination rates, few tests carried out and drug shortages. ACT-A an anti-Covid program created by major international health agencies, the World Bank and, among others, the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation.



7.10 – Germany, over 234 thousand new infections, incidence at 1,450



Infections still on the rise in Germany, where 234,250 new cases have been ascertained in the last 24 hours. A week ago, 208,498 infections were registered. The incidence over seven days per 100 thousand inhabitants of 1,450.8 cases against 1,441.0 yesterday. Coronavirus-related deaths were 272 (up from 196 a week ago). Here is the map of the contagion in the world.

See also Why You Should Buy CBD Products Online

6.58 – New York too towards the lifting of the obligation to wear masks



New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the lifting of the obligation to wear masks indoors starting today, February 9th. As the New York TimesIt is not yet clear, however, whether a second obligation relating to the use of masks in state schools, which should expire in two weeks, will also be lifted.

6.21 am – Japan, first case in the imperial court



The Japanese imperial family confirmed its first case of coronavirus infection on Tuesday. There princess Yoko38, tested positive and hospitalized, as reported by the website of the Japan Times.