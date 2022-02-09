A new important phase is triggered in the TE-1 project, the first road tests. The project that unites Triumph, Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain Ltd and the Warwick Manufacturing Group (WMG) of the University of Warwick has in fact completed the third step foreseen in the process, with the debut of the demonstration prototype and is now moving towards the 4 which provides for road testing. The project is funded by the UK Government’s zero-emission vehicle office through Innovate UK with the aim of developing innovative technologies in the field of electric two-wheelers and integrated design solutions.

Phase 3 of the TE-1 project ended with the production of the demonstration prototype. This project is the first example of collaboration between top-level partners in their respective sectors. Triumph took care of, for example frame, rear subframe, instrument cluster, panels and wheels, transmission (including Gates Carbon Drive final drive belt), electronics, rear fork and shock absorber (Öhlins), brake calipers (Brembo M50) and control electronics, Williams Advanced Engineering of the final iteration of the WAE battery pack with optimized positioning of the cells for a better distribution of the masses, the vehicle control unit, the DC-DC converter, the cooling system, the charging socket and the carbon covers. Integral Powertrain he took care of the prototyping of the transmission with integrated and scalable inverter and the motor with silicon carbide switching technology and integrated cooling while WMG, University of Warwick worked on the final simulations in view of the testing phase to confirm that the project is capable of achieving the expected performance and reliability objectives.

In this phase of the project, results were achieved that exceeded the requirements and the targets set by the UK Vehicle Commission for 2025. The resulting platform confirms its excellent development potential for the future of electric mobility on two wheels. The ultimate goal of the TE-1 project is aimed at developing technologies to improve the performance of electric two-wheeled vehicles, to give impetus to the future offer of Triumph motorcycles in the name of innovation, performance and technology to relaunch the British design and industry.

With the completion of the demonstration prototype the testing phase of the TE-1 project can begin (phase 4). For the next 6 months the prototype will undergo an extensive test program at Triumph’s factories to verify all its parameters. Road tests will include throttle calibration, transmission mapping, power and torque delivery, fuel and range assessment, driving mode development, software validation and thermal optimization. as well as allowing you to evaluate acceleration, braking, handling skills and other elements related to driving dynamics. The road tests will presumably be completed by the summer of 2022. After that the prototype will be updated with the definitive panels and graphics in view of the demonstration on the track and the presentation to the press. The final results of the project, the final specifications and the results of the tests will be published by that date. The features that allowed the TE-1 project to exceed expectations and innovation requirements will also be disclosed, thus defining a new standard for electric motorcycles. Battery specifications and autonomy will also be communicated.