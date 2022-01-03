Coronavirus The corona situation is now visible in the operations of the Women’s Clinic – “We have infections all the time”

However, according to line manager Tomi Mikkola, deliveries can be secured through internal staff transfers.

Nursing staff coronary infections already affect the operations of the Helsinki Women’s Clinic.

Director of the Gynecology and Obstetrics Unit of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Tomi Mikkola says that “a dozen” of the medical staff are constantly absent due to coronavirus disease.

“We have numerous infections all the time in midwives, doctors and, for example, operating room staff,” she says.

“However, the infections don’t come from the workplace, but from home, typically from your own children.”

Mikkolan However, according to the women’s clinic, the core business, ie childbirth, can be secured through internal staff transfers. The situation is also alive all the time as those affected recover and return to work and, on the other hand, new illnesses and exposures occur.

“Of course the staff is tough. We hope that people will comply with the restrictions and take the vaccines. ”

For now Hus’ nursing staff more broadly is the administrative supervisor Marja Renholmin saved from larger waves of illness.

Hus has nearly 15,000 nursing staff, but widespread waves of illness have been avoided.

“We have staff absences due to both coronary illness and exposures, but we have been able to secure operations nonetheless.”

The primary aim of preventing the spread of coronavirus among medical staff is through intensive testing.