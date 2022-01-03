Tuesday, January 4, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Coronavirus The corona situation is now visible in the operations of the Women’s Clinic – “We have infections all the time”

by admin
January 3, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

However, according to line manager Tomi Mikkola, deliveries can be secured through internal staff transfers.

Nursing staff coronary infections already affect the operations of the Helsinki Women’s Clinic.

Director of the Gynecology and Obstetrics Unit of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Tomi Mikkola says that “a dozen” of the medical staff are constantly absent due to coronavirus disease.

“We have numerous infections all the time in midwives, doctors and, for example, operating room staff,” she says.

“However, the infections don’t come from the workplace, but from home, typically from your own children.”

Mikkolan However, according to the women’s clinic, the core business, ie childbirth, can be secured through internal staff transfers. The situation is also alive all the time as those affected recover and return to work and, on the other hand, new illnesses and exposures occur.

“Of course the staff is tough. We hope that people will comply with the restrictions and take the vaccines. ”

For now Hus’ nursing staff more broadly is the administrative supervisor Marja Renholmin saved from larger waves of illness.

Hus has nearly 15,000 nursing staff, but widespread waves of illness have been avoided.

“We have staff absences due to both coronary illness and exposures, but we have been able to secure operations nonetheless.”

The primary aim of preventing the spread of coronavirus among medical staff is through intensive testing.

.
#Coronavirus #corona #situation #visible #operations #Womens #Clinic #infections #time

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

The strikers that Marcelo Gallardo will not take into account for 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.