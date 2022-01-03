2022 is coming and Marcelo Gallardo is working on the assembly of River’s team. It is a busy passing market and there are several players who will not be taken into account.
Here we will tell you who the strikers are who are not in the coach’s plans.
Agustín Fontana did not meet the expectations generated and never managed to perform when he had to play. Newell’s made an offer for a chargeable loan with an option to buy. The player’s decision will be key.
Federico Girotti does not seem to have finished convincing Gallardo with his performances and his characteristics are not to the coach’s greatest liking. They will try to give it up so that it begins to have more continuity.
Must return to loan. He comes from doing a great job in workshops, but he will not be taken into account by Gallardo. The people of Cordoba are working to try to get a new loan.
After his loan with Colón, Marcelo Gallardo will not have him. They will seek to relinquish it or get a sale.
The talented youth will be loaned to Defense and Justice. No charge and no option to purchase for one year. They will try to repeat what happened with other classmates.
