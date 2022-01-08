Coronavirus Sports clubs are on their snakes on a recommendation to stop the indoor hobbies of children and young people: “A cannon fires a fly”

Sports clubs are surprised that the government is proposing to suspend indoor hobbies for children and young people, contrary to previous guidelines.

“Quite it is an unreasonable thing to shut down the hobbies of children and young people. These age groups have already suffered quite a lot. ”

“It’s hard to see what this will achieve.”

“Quite shocking.”

This is what the junior hockey manager of HIFK says Jari Riihinen, Executive Director of Olari Gymnasts Linda Bergström and the executive director of the floorball club Eräviikinki Jari Oksanen, when asked for their opinion on the government ‘s recommendation that indoor activities for children and young people be suspended at least until the end of January.

The recommendation is not a provision. The regional government agencies (avi) will make decisions independently next week. At present, regional government agencies have allowed the use of indoor sports facilities for those born after 2003.

“Not yet I believe that it will come into force, ”says Riihinen about the government’s proposal. Bergström and Oksanen also at least hope that avi will not do it.

“At Olari, we hope to keep some fingers crossed,” says Bergström.

Bergström suspects that the government’s proposal is based on the fact that the proposal for a distance school recommendation did not pass.

“Of course I understand if this is the only way to keep schools open. Of course, some action needs to be taken, but this is what it is about [koronatilanteen parantumiseen] help.”

Oksanen says he had the same feeling as Bergström when he looked at the Minister for Family and Basic Services Krista Kiurun (sd) briefing.

“When I listened to Kiuru’s interview, there was a feeling somewhere that when the distance school could not be rolled through, some tightening had to be done. That cannot be the basis for a decision. “

The trio also points out that the importance of children’s and young people’s hobbies has been constantly emphasized. They feel that the government’s proposal is at odds with it.

If the hobby barring will come, sports clubs are not expected to stay for a few weeks.

“It’s never been in it yet, it has always followed suit. This can continue until the end of March. That would be a very unfortunate situation from the point of view of children’s activities, ”says Bergström.

Even Oksanen points out that the ban was extended in 2020 as well.

“Our membership dropped 35 percent,” he says.

According to Riihinen and Bergström, the number of enthusiasts has decreased during the Korona period.

“The girl’s disc, which was growing strongly, got stuck in the starting racks after a good start. There are far fewer girls in the operation than we estimate, ”says Riihinen.

In Olari’s gymnasts, the number of children and young people has decreased by 10–15 per cent and in adults by as much as 50 per cent.

When the rehearsals end, there is also a cessation of competition activities that bring many people the motivation to play the sport.

“The third year of the tube seasons in different series threatens to end in the middle. This does not matter if the series is never played out, ”says Oksanen.

About sports clubs it is emphasized that very few coronavirus infections have occurred in recreational activities.

“1,400 to 1,500 children rotate weekly during exercise. There have been exposures in three groups. So little has we gotten. It feels like a fly from a cannon in a hobby, ”says Bergström.

According to Oksanen, there has been only one chain of infection in the Wilderness Vikings during the entire Korona period, and that too was on the adult team. There have been some illnesses, as there have been others. The Wilderness Vikings have a total of 2,000 members, of whom 1,400 to 1,500 are juniors.

“We have quite a lot of perspective on this. Decisions should be based on research. ”

Oksanen also highlights the social side.

“The circle of friends often comes through hobbies. It would be torn apart here. ”

Riihinen of HIFK also reminds of the disparity in the decisions of restaurant and hobby activities.

“You can play billiards in the bar at your bar, but you couldn’t spot tennis with a friend.”