Fortnite Chapter 3 has arrived for about a month to the delight of fans who have entered a new era of the famous battle-royale free-to-play of Epic Games, and in the last few hours new confirmations have also arrived unofficial on the return of the city of Hanging Pinnacles back in the game.

Leaning Pinnacles or simply Pinnacles is probably one of the map sections of the Fortnite original which has more than all entered the collective memory of players from all over the world. In fact, we are talking about one famous urban section in which countless players used to venture a game start looking for chaotic confrontations.

In fact, before it was razed to the ground by the developers with an event, the town was the favorite place for hard and extremely intense battles, given the amount of players who landed there in the first moments of the game. In addition, the complex layout full of shelters and buildings with moderately high roofs and the good loot, guaranteed the winners of the carnage a certain advantage on the other players.

For these and other reasons, Pinnacles or also known as Tilted Tower in English it has certainly characterized countless games for so many players. Returning then to the present, as already mentioned then, after the first patch of season 1, it seems that data miners have already found a lot of information on the composition of the new map available.

The 3rd snow stage goes live on the 10th (in 3 days), Tilted Towers is on Stage 6. So if it melts every 3 days then we SHOULD get Tilted Towers, The IO & Their Cave POI, Butter Cake, Grenade Launchers & 19.10 on the 18th which is Tilted Towers’ birthday, BIG content day 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/yEgkLA5bEr – HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 7, 2022

According to the info that emerged and resumed by the insiders, it therefore seems that Pinnacles is for now buried under the ice and snow that currently covers about half of the map, should progressively retreat with a constant speed.

With the snow that will then give way to the earth, it seems that numerous and new locations will emerge, some very well-known and others still full of mystery, and the passage for the arrival of Pinnacles Pendenti on the new map of Fortnite Chapter 3, was calculated to be around January 18-19, 2022, according to what is predicted by the speed of ice retreat.

Obviously we would like to clarify that when reported so far it is purely the result of speculations and that at present Epic Games has not even confirmed the arrival of the famous urban section also in the new map, consequently, as usual, we recommend that you take this info with a grain of salt until denied or official confirmation.