Coronavirus Many people with coronary heart disease are now wondering when people can be revealed again – “Responsibility has clearly shifted to everyone’s own discretion”

Even instructors don’t always keep up when the corona situation is alive. Due to oblivion, patients in Espoo were advised to stay in isolation twice as long as THL recommends.

Multi a person suffering from coronavirus disease now has to go nuts alone or with their roommates when they can be said to be healed.

In the turbulent situation of the omicron transformation, the reality for a large number of sufferers is that the entire arc of the disease, from diagnosis to the definition of “healthy papers”, must be able to be treated independently at home.

Department of Health and Welfare (THL) instructed another weekthat people with basic health and only mild respiratory symptoms do not, in principle, need to contact a healthcare provider or seek an official coronavirus test. The update to the guidelines applies to areas where comprehensive infection detection is no longer possible.

Infections diagnosed with a home test do not come to the attention of the infectious disease authorities or end up in the daily readings of confirmed cases. At the same time, for example, there are already in the Helsinki metropolitan area and in the hospital districts of Pirkanmaa and Central Finland abandoned isolation decisions under the Communicable Diseases Act as primary evidence of coronavirus disease.

When the capacity of health care is no longer sufficient to assess all sufferers, many laymen now end up making an informal isolation decision for themselves. THL instructs those suffering from even mild respiratory symptoms to voluntarily avoid contact with people other than those living in the same household for at least five days.

Although the rapidly spreading omicron would seem to cause this information to a healthy and vaccinated person typically only mildly symptomatic disease, the infection can be fatal, especially for those at risk. It is therefore possible to protect others through one’s own actions.

Where from then can you know from your own estimates that the infectious phase of the disease is surely over?

“As a rule of thumb, one could say that people can go into the air after at least five days [oireiden alkamisesta] the fever has been gone for at least two days and the other symptoms have clearly decreased, ”says THL’s chief physician Emmi Sarvikivi.

According to Sarvikivi, the coronavirus is most easily transmitted just before the onset of symptoms and in the first days of symptoms.

“Two asymptomatic days is recommended, but interpreting asymptomatic can sometimes be difficult – for example, the sequelae can sometimes last a long time,” says Sarvikivi.

Also interpreting ever-changing guidelines can pose challenges for a coronary patient who is able to cope at home. Even instructors don’t always keep up.

For example, the city of Espoo advised on Monday in the corona instructions on its website to avoid contact for ten days and stay at home. According to these guidelines, only at least two vaccinations or certain other boundary conditions can reduce the isolation period to five days.

However, according to THL’s policy, the five-day recommendation applies to both vaccinated and non-vaccinated people.

Director of Health Services in Espoo Markus Paananen according to him, it was outdated information left on the city’s website. He says the information package had not yet been updated to comply with the new code of conduct issued by THL last Friday. The matter was rectified later on Monday.

“We strictly follow THL’s code of conduct,” Paananen emphasizes.

Espoon the updated guidelines also provide a concrete example of how sufficient isolation time should be calculated.

“The onset of symptoms is ‘day zero’, so if your symptoms started on Monday, you will still have to stay home on the Saturday of the same week,” the city of Espoo advises.

Thus, five full days is enough if at least the last two days have been asymptomatic.

According to the guidelines, asymptomatic means in particular fever and that “other symptoms are clearly decreasing”.

“If you remember the old days, I, as a doctor, have often given the same kind of instructions to patients when asked at the reception when to return to work after the flu,” says Paananen, a health care specialist and doctor of medicine.

According to Paananen, changes in the sense of smell and taste or a slight irritation in connection with coronavirus disease do not justify further self-fortification at home.

“ “Responsibility has now clearly shifted from health care and more from the authorities to everyone’s own discretion.”

Own its tortuous figure is who experiences any symptom of any symptom. In addition, a cough, for example, can last for weeks, but there is no longer a risk of infection.

“Some have quite long-term residual symptoms. You should then be able to assess whether or not this is an active and contagious disease. This is not a straightforward thing, ”says Paananen.

“Responsibility has now clearly shifted from healthcare and more from the authorities to everyone’s own discretion,” he adds.

Thus, a person who, in his own opinion, has already passed the disease may in some cases still be a contagious person.

“And maybe the other way around: someone has been there in isolation for a little too long,” Paananen estimates.

However, according to Paananen, certain symptoms are clear signs that you should continue to rest at home for longer than the instructed five days.

“If there is a mucous cough or fever, then the isolation should be continued.”

Healthcare Professionals should be consulted if symptoms worsen. Serious symptoms include shortness of breath and worsening of your general condition.

According to the THL definition, a deterioration in general condition means in practice that the patient is no longer able to provide adequate hydration or that it is difficult to get out of bed due to the impairment.

Those in the risk group should contact the health center or doctor more sensitively, THL instructs.