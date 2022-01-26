LONDON (Reuters) – British singer-songwriter Elton John has announced he has Covid-19, prompting him to postpone some shows in the United States, although he said his symptoms are mild and he hopes to be able to resume his farewell tour in weekend.

The singer of hits like “Rocket Man” and “Tiny Dancer” restarted his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour last week, returning to the stage in New Orleans after a nearly two-year hiatus.

John said he would reschedule the postponed Dallas shows this week, but hoped to recover in time for the Arkansas shows over the weekend.

“I’m so sorry to anyone who was bothered by this, but I want to keep myself and my team safe,” he said in an Instagram story. “Fortunately, I am fully vaccinated and boosted, and my symptoms are mild.”

Marking his retirement from his on-the-road performances, John’s global tour began in September 2018. Like other musicians, he was forced to stop live shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In September he announced that he was postponing European tour dates due to hip problems.

John, who has a music career spanning more than 50 years, is expected to perform across North America through April. His tour will then take him to Europe and back to North America before playing Australia and New Zealand next year.

He is expected to complete the European tour in 2023.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout)

