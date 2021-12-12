from Online Editorial

Data for Sunday 12 December: the positive rate at 3.8%

I am 19.215

the new cases of coronavirus in Italy (21,042 yesterday, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 5.



225.517 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 66

(yesterday there were 96), for a total of 134,831 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 4,805,809 and … those who came out of the Covid nightmare today (yesterday 10.205). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – are in all 284,877, equal to +10.995 compared to yesterday (+10.734 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) were 501,815 (yesterday they were 565,077). While the positive rate of 3.8% ; yesterday it was 3.7%. Here is the map of the contagion in Italy.

The health system The increase in hospitalizations continues in every area. The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am +158 (yesterday +56), for a total of 6,697 hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive care (TI) are +11 (yesterday +2) – this is the balance between the people who left and those who entered IT -, bringing the total of the most seriously ill patients to 829, with 54 admissions to resuscitation (yesterday 76).