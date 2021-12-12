The Cairo and Giza Security Directorate had succeeded in arresting a salary for financing a gang formation led by Hassanein to dig for antiquities, on June 29.

Investigations revealed that Ratib signed a partnership contract with the “Deputy of the Jinn and the Orcs” in 2013, under the pretext of an investment and commercial partnership.

On November 4 last, the opposition judge at the South Cairo Court renewed the detention of businessman Hassan Rateb for 45 days pending investigations.

The Egyptian Public Prosecution charged Ratib with financing a gang formation with millions of pounds to excavate antiquities.

The prosecution confronted Ratib with the confessions of former MP Alaa Hassanein, and included that Ratib had financially financed the archaeological excavations.

Prosecution investigations revealed millions of pounds of funding provided by Hassan Rateb to the gang of Alaa Hassanein and his brother in archaeological excavations.

Investigations confirmed the confessions of Alaa Hassanein’s brother that the Egyptian businessman was involved in paying millions of pounds to search for antiquities.

Investigations confirmed that the accused had excavated in several governorates, including Cairo and Giza, and had collected artifacts inside a warehouse, in preparation for selling and smuggling them outside the country.

Immediately, enlarged search teams were formed to uncover the circumstances and prosecute the accused, and to present to the Public Prosecution, it ordered the arrest and bringing of the accused in the incident and the preparation of a security mission that raided the suspects’ dens, and found a large amount of artifacts estimated at 201 pieces.