Home page world

From: Patrick Mayer

divide

Corona crisis manager: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (left) and RKI boss Lothar Wieler. © IMAGO / Emmanuele Contini

What can Germany expect from the omicron wave of the corona pandemic? Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and RKI boss Lothar Wieler answer questions. The live ticker for PK on Friday.

PK to Corona and Omicron*: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and RKI boss Lothar Wieler answer questions in Berlin.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and RKI boss Lothar Wieler answer questions in Berlin. Lauterbach criticizes the Robert Koch Institute* before the joint meeting. (see first report from January 27th)

Follow the Federal press conference on Friday morning from 10 a.m here in the live ticker.

Munich/Berlin – Recently there was trouble between the years in the coronavirus pandemic * around the Robert Koch Institute and RKI boss Lothar Wieler. His authority had sent a tweet in which, shortly before one of the countless federal-state rounds, quick and rigorous measures to contain the omicron wave * were required. At that time, Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach (SPD) demonstratively supported Wieler.

The Rhinelander did this at the so-called Federal Press Conference, an association in Berlin that enables capital city journalists to interview government officials and other important decision-makers on pressing issues. Lauterbach and Wieler will meet again this Friday from 10 a.m. at this federal press conference in the government district. And again there is Zoff. The RKI had recently apparently uncoordinatedly reduced the status of those who had recovered from a corona infection from six to three months. But it was primarily the head of the Lauterbach department who received the political rebuke.

Federal press conference: Corona-PK with Karl Lauterbach and Lothar Wieler in the live ticker

Now there was the tit for tat. “I was not aware that the recovered status beyond the quarantine rules was reduced to three months almost overnight,” said the SPD man Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. However, he agrees with the technical assessment of the RKI.

Opposite to FOCUS Online His ministry also explained: “It was clear that those who had recovered would only be exempted from quarantine for three months. This was the subject of consultations between the federal and state governments. But that the recovered status then on Saturday, 15.1. was changed overall was not known to the minister (when he gave his speech in the Bundesrat).”

In the video: Karl Lauterbach wants a shortened convalescent status across Europe

On top of that. Lauterbach’s Ministry of Health made it clear: “In the future, such decisions should no longer be published by the RKI overnight, but should be communicated to the federal states with a certain amount of advance notice.” Clear announcement in the direction of the Robert Koch Institute and Wieler.

Follow the federal press conference this Friday (from 10 a.m.) with Karl Lauterbach* and Lothar Wieler here in the live ticker. (pm) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA