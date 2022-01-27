Anyone who would have been in a jungle for a few months without WiFi and switched on Thursday evening to the live stream of the House of Representatives will have thought for a moment that a progressive-liberal cabinet had taken office after all. Ministerial section K contained five politicians from VVD, D66, PvdA and GroenLinks. That was not the coalition that VVD leader Mark Rutte envisioned during the dragging formation process. Last year he repeatedly called for a decision not to form a government with a ‘left cloud’.

But the four parties in Vak K are not new government partners. They form an occasional coalition of four MPs, who will defend their own bill as of this week that will abolish the mandatory five-day reflection period for women who want to have an abortion. They were accompanied by Minister Ernst Kuipers (Public Health, D66), who did not write the law but will have to implement it if it is adopted.

The amendment of the 1984 abortion law is one of the delicate medical-ethical issues in which the government partners D66 and ChristenUnie are directly opposed to each other.

For that reason, the private member’s bill, already submitted by D66 last year, was removed from the debate calendar of the House of Representatives in November. It should not unnecessarily sharpen the current formation negotiations.

First sensitive bill

Now that the new cabinet is in place, the new D66 party leader Jan Paternotte has not let the grass grow. More than two weeks after Rutte IV was sworn in, he was able to put the debate about his private member’s bill on the agenda again. This makes it the first politically sensitive bill in the new term of office.

Incidentally, the (rapid) handling of the amendment to the abortion law does not conflict with the new coalition agreement – ​​and will therefore not lead to an early cabinet crisis. After all, it has been agreed that the cancellation of the cooling-off period in the case of abortion will become a free issue. Each Member of Parliament may make his own ‘personal assessment’. The new cabinet has not taken a decision on this itself; the two liberal parties (VVD and D66) and the two confessional parties (CDA and ChristenUnie) agree to disagree and leave it to the House.

Paternotte cs know that his proposal is promising. The parties of the four petitioners together already have 75 seats. If there are fundamental votes against in these groups, then with the support of other parties (Partij voor de Dieren, Volt) there is sufficient support to have the law passed.

The authors of the private member’s bill call the current mandatory reflection period of five days ‘patronising and paternalistic’. In their view, it is not up to politicians to determine how long a woman should think about the drastic decision to have an abortion.

Turn of Forum for Democracy

Resistance can be expected from some opponents. Where D66 spokesman Wieke Paulusma spoke of a “special day”, SGP MP Chris Stoffer called it a “black day”. The Reformed Member of Parliament is adamantly against abortion because he “wants to stand firm for the unborn life”.

Forum for Democracy has made a striking twist on the topic. When PvdA and GroenLinks submitted a motion to the same effect a year ago, FVD still voted in favour. Now the party is against. In an amendment, Forum proposes that women who want an abortion (in the case of an ‘unwanted but otherwise normal pregnancy’) are obliged to look at the ultrasound scan of their fetus.

PvdA leader Lilianne Ploumens reaction: “This shows pure misogyny and is unacceptable.”

