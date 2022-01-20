Home page politics

Health Minister Lauterbach plans to prioritize PCR tests. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The PCR test is an important factor in the fight against the omicron wave. And threatens to become scarce soon. Minister of Health Lauterbach reacts.

Update from January 20, 6:40 a.m.: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wants to present a regulation on the prioritization of the evaluation of PCR tests at the weekend. “We need good test rules so that we generally use the PCR tests for those where we have to be absolutely sure that they are either sick or they are healthy again. The ordinance will come for this at the weekend,” said the SPD politician on Wednesday evening on the ZDF program “Markus Lanz”. Employees in sensitive healthcare facilities should then be given preferential treatment. According to Lauterbach, the draft resolution should be decided at the Prime Ministers’ Conference on Monday. the image already reported on a draft bill (see first report).

“It is very clear that the hospital employees, the nursing staff, the people who provide integration assistance, the people who care for the disabled, must be given special consideration,” said Lauterbach. In particular, it must also be ensured that those who return from isolation are no longer contagious.

First report from January 19: Berlin – On Wednesday (January 19) Germany cracked an eerie mark. For the first time, more than 100,000 new infections with the corona virus were reported to the Robert Koch Institute within 24 hours. The Omicron wave has long since had the Federal Republic under control.

In order to prevent the virus from spreading further rapidly, the federal and state governments are relying on booster vaccinations in the fight against the pandemic – and also on nationwide testing. But the laboratories and health authorities are currently reaching their capacity limits. PCR tests could soon be a rare commodity. That’s why Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach wants to pull the emergency brake. And set priorities when assigning PCR tests.

PCR tests against Corona: Health Minister Lauterbach wants priority for doctors and nurses

According to a report by image There is a draft of the Ministry of Health, according to which employees of hospitals and nursing homes should be tested preferentially. One must ensure “in medical laboratories to maintain a functioning health and care system, a priority diagnosis of sample material from employees who have contact with particularly vulnerable groups of people”, is quoted from the draft.

The ministry would thus meet the wishes of many laboratory physicians. The Professional Association of Accredited Laboratories in Medicine (ALM) sounded the alarm on Tuesday (January 18). In a press release, the association stated that the utilization of the test capacity of the laboratories nationwide was an average of 86 percent. And called for preference for doctors and nurses during the testing itself.

Omicron wave: laboratory doctors want to prioritize themselves even when testing for corona

“In order to avoid overload, we appeal to the necessary consistent prioritization of SARS-CoV-2 diagnostics already during test acceptance according to the specifications of the national test strategy,” said ALM Chairman Dr. Michael Mueller.

According to the association, it has so far been possible to cope with the increased volume of test evaluations. However, the laboratory capacities cannot be expanded at will. At some point the limit was reached, the association said. (kh)