SummarySteven Bergwijn was the great hero tonight at Tottenham Hotspur visiting Leicester City. With goals in the 95th and 97th (!) minutes, he managed to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 2-3 victory for the team of Antonio Conte, who thanks to the Dutchman remains unbeaten as coach of Tottenham in the Premier League.



Jan 20. 2022











The frustration ran just as high in the 94th minute at Bergwijn, who came in in the 78th minute. The Dutchman was booked for giving Caglar Söyüncü a push. It was the logical result of the score: 2-1 in favor of Leicester City. Harry Kane had made up for Patson Daka’s 1-0 in the 38th minute, but in the 76th minute it was James Maddison who seemed to have taken the win for the home side.

But nothing could be further from the truth. After Bergwijn's yellow card, he showed himself twice more. The Orange international, who is associated with a switch to Ajax, suddenly got the ball at his feet in the 95th minute after Matt Doherty came through the side. The Dutch attacker did not hesitate for a moment and rammed his first of the Premier League season against the ropes. The relief was great: a point seemed saved for Tottenham Hotspur and Conte remained unbeaten in the domestic league since he took over the helm in London.

Steven Bergwijn celebrates his winning goal. © AFP



But it got even crazier: while the supporters in the King Power Stadium seemed to resign themselves to a draw, Bergwijn struck again. He was stabbed by Kane, after which the swift Dutchman passed the emerging Kasper Schmeichel and shot the ball painfully slowly through the inside of the post. Everything and everyone with a Tottenham heart exploded and Bergwijn was crowned the great hero of the evening. He was embraced by the frenzied Spurs fans who had traveled along, who had a big party afterwards.

"It's every boy's dream to turn a game around this way," said Bergwijn (24) after his heroic role in Leicester. ,,It's fantastic. The fans had a great day. I scored twice and I'm happy. The manager told me to score, make it difficult for the defenders and stay close to Harry Kane. It was a bizarre game and we have a lot of games ahead of us. Now we have to work hard and tackle every duel," said Bergwijn.

Coach Antonio Conte once again said that he does not want to lose the winger. ,,When someone asked me about Bergwijn, I was very clear. I said he is an important player for me because he has qualities that we don’t have many in our squad. He’s a creative player,” said Conte. “I think he’s happy to stay with us.”

Tottenham fans were frantic after Steven Bergwijn’s winning goal. © Action Images via Reuters



With the win, Tottenham Hotspur are now fifth with 36 points, twenty less than leader Manchester City, but only one less than West Ham United, which is in coveted fourth place. After all, that place gives the right to Champions League football at the end of the season. Leicester City has to make do with tenth place with 25 points for the time being.

Manchester United

Manchester United also won, with 1-3 visiting Brentford. All goals came after the break. Anthony Elanga, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scored for Manchester United. The credit for the home team was saved by Ivan Toney. Donny van de Beek stayed on the couch throughout the game The Red Devils and after 71 minutes he saw an angry Cristiano Ronaldo sit next to him.

Watch the moment with Ronaldo here:

The Portuguese had not participated in a few games due to an injury. Coach Ralf Rangnick decided to exchange the Portuguese star striker for Harry Maguire. That was not to Ronaldo’s liking, who ran off the field furiously, grumbled some angry words and flung his track jacket on the floor. United are now seventh with 35 points, one less than Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Watch the summary of Bentford – United here: