Many symptoms, such as a sore throat, can be expected in all diseases, making it difficult to know for sure which disease people are suffering from.

To clarify this, the British National Health Service “NHS” has included the full list of symptoms of each disease, which includes:

COVID-19

high fever or chills

a new, persistent cough, meaning a severe cough for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing fits within 24 hours

Loss or change in the sense of smell or taste

shortness of breath

Feeling tired or exhausted

Body aches

a headache

Sore throat

stuffy or runny nose;

Anorexia

Diarrhea

Feeling sick or vomiting

The NHS said the symptoms of Covid-19 are “very similar” to those of other illnesses, such as the common cold and influenza..

She added, “Try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people if you have symptoms of Covid-19, if they are accompanied by a high temperature, or if you do not feel well enough to go to work or do your normal activities.”.

She also emphasized the need “Exercising extra care to avoid close contact with anyone who is at risk of developing serious complications from infection with Covid, “noting that “You can return to normal activities when you feel better or when you don’t have a high temperature.”

flu

As for the flu, which millions of people used to get, especially during the winter season, its symptoms include:

Sudden rise in temperature

Body aches

Feeling tired or exhausted

dry cough

Sore throat

a headache

difficulty sleeping

Anorexia

Diarrhea or abdominal pain

Nausea or vomiting

influenza a

Most prevalent at the moment is influenza A (Strep A), which although most of its infections are not serious and can be treated with antibiotics, in rare cases it can cause serious problems..

Symptoms of influenza A are similar to those of the flu, and include:

High temperature

swollen glands or body aches

Sore throat (sore throat or tonsillitis)

Rough skin rash, like sandpaper (scarlet fever) .

Impetigo and sores (impetigo)

Pain and swelling (cellulitis)

severe muscle pain;

Nausea and vomiting

Colds

Another illness that usually strikes at this time of year is the common cold. Many of the symptoms are associated with other diseases, but they can be treated without visiting a doctor, and people usually feel better within about a week.

Symptoms: