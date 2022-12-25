Home page World

Of: Florian Naumann

Faithless singer Maxi Jazz performing at the Isle of Wight Festival in 2015. © imago stock&people/Matrix

With “Insomnia” and “God Is A DJ” Faithless shaped the music of the 90s. Now, with Maxi Jazz, the voice to the iconic phrase “I can’t get no sleep” has died.

London – Shortly before Christmas, a musical icon of the 1990s passed away: According to his bandmates, the Faithless singer Maxi Jazz died on the night of December 24th at the age of 65.

Faithless had created the hit “Insomnia” with Jazz’ voice and cooperation – the lyrics “I can’t get no sleep” with the following powerful sample were remembered by many people as one of the most formative sequences of electronic music. The associated song dominated Maxi Jazz with his chanting. The group landed another chart success in 1998 with the track “God is a DJ”, which made it to number one on the US charts.

Faithless singer Maxi Jazz dies – bandmates are “heartbroken”

“We are heartbroken that Maxi Jazz passed away peacefully at his home in south London last night,” the remaining Faithless musicians wrote on the group’s official social media accounts on Christmas Eve. “He gave our music the right meaning and message.” Jazz, whose real name was Maxwell Fraser, was a brilliant lyricist, DJ, moral compass and genius.

In Great Britain, the news of Jazz’s death met with great sympathy. The Premier League football club Crystal Palace announced that it would send the team onto the pitch to the music of Faithless at the upcoming home game. The well-known band UB40 also mourned in a tweet.

Death of Faithless star Maxi Jazz – companion praised “unconditional humanity”

Formed in 1995, Faithless have produced seven studio albums and headlined some of the world’s biggest festivals. In southern Germany, for example, at the Southside Festival. They were assigned to the dance and trip hop genres. The last Faithless album “All Blessed” was recorded without Maxi Jazz. He had last continued his career with the project Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys.

“Maxi wanted to break new ground and felt she had said it all with Faithless. We respect that,” Faithless co-founder Sister Bliss 2020 told the site kulturnews.de. But even then she gave an insight into the connection to jazz: “I spent 20 years with this man on the tour bus and in the studio. We were deeply influenced by his Buddhist worldview, his subtle manner and his unconditional humanity.” (dpa/fn)