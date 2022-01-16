Almost every Spanish person over eighty has been vaccinated against corona. And although the young people are less excitable, Spain thinks that due to the high vaccination rate it will soon be able to stop continuously monitoring the infection figures. Spain would thus become the first country in the world to treat the coronavirus as a normal flu.

“We have to learn to live with the virus, as we do with all other viruses,” Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said last week in a radio interview. “We see that the virus is no longer as deadly as it was at the beginning of the pandemic, when 13 percent of infected people died. Now it is only 1 percent.”

The government has been working since the summer to set up a system to monitor the coronavirus as it does with the flu, Sanchez announced. Under this new system, every corona case will no longer be counted and residents will no longer have to be tested for every symptom. The government will designate a number of health centers and hospitals that will monitor the number of cases on a random basis. If all goes according to plan, that system will be put into operation sometime after the current sixth wave.

Sánchez is not the first head of government to argue for an ‘endemic’ approach. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said last summer that corona is a virus “with which we have to learn to live, as we already do with the flu”. That comment caused a lot of frowning at the time, not least at the World Health Organization (WHO), which still considers it much too early to label corona as endemic.

Last Tuesday, Catherine Smallwood of the WHO said during a press conference that the situation is still too unpredictable for that. “The virus is still evolving, which in turn creates new challenges. It is difficult to estimate whether the pandemic will turn into an endemism this year.” This is mainly due to the Omikron variant, which is still spreading rapidly among the world population.

Devastating Consequences

A wide range of European doctors and researchers featured in medical journal last week The BMJ at that there is still an urgent need to ‘reduce infections to prevent health systems from being overwhelmed and to protect public life and the economy’. Even under the most optimistic assumptions, they wrote, “leaving Omikron unfettered could have devastating consequences.”

Anthropologist Ginny Mooy also warned, last weekend in NRC, against letting go of restrictions too easily: “Leaving Corona around sounds better in theory than it works out in practice. If there is a lot of virus going around, many people will get sick or die at the same time. […] If corona is allowed to circulate freely, it will lead to chaos.”

The governments that want to see corona as an ordinary endemic disease object that the Omikron variant has a milder disease course than before. The number of new daily corona infections is also falling in the United Kingdom without significant measures. Omikron is no longer corona 1.0, they say: unlike two years ago, the population is largely vaccinated and the number of hospital admissions is significantly lower.

However, they also find some scientists on their side. Graham Medley, professor of infectious disease modeling at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, told BBC Radio 4 that corona is “not an emergency forever.” [kan] are”.

Ana Candela, 24 years and Alicia Rebolledo, 26 years

Housemates Ana Candela and Alicia Rebolledo are having breakfast in Café del Art in the hip Madrid neighborhood of La Latina. 24-year-old Ana works at McDonald’s as a service worker. “The only reason I got vaccinated is because I had to work. I wouldn’t have been welcome otherwise.” Ana doesn’t plan to take the booster shot, she says. She also does not agree with the measures that apply in Madrid. “I can sit next to you without a mask while we have a conversation, but as soon as I get up that mask has to go back on. It doesn’t make sense.” Her 26-year-old roommate Alicia agrees. “In any case, the rules in Spain are not correct at all,” she says. Alicia Rebolledo is from Barcelona and has been working in Madrid since 2020, as a system administrator for the American hotel chain Radisson. She finds life in Madrid a relief. “I was with my family in Barcelona for Christmas. I couldn’t do anything, because everything was closed, while we can still go to restaurants and shops here and without a QR code.” According to the two twenty-somethings, the pandemic policy is mainly about money. “This whole pandemic has only cost us money so far. We have to test for every symptom, but a PCR test costs a few tens. And ibuprofen and other sore throat medicines also cost a lot of money and we don’t have that,” says Ana, stirring her cup. Alicia adds with a laugh that Madrid Regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso is doing at least one thing right. “That woman is crazy and I would never vote for her, but she does play it smart by keeping everything open. We are happy with that.” When asked what they think about Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s government considering stopping the continuous monitoring of infection figures, the two women answered that it was about time. “Almost no one is dying from the virus anymore. So what are they waiting for?”

Jose Antonio Manga, 70 years

Jose Antonio Manga, 70, admires a group of seniors doing aerobics outside in Plaza de Oriente. “This is fantastic to see.” He himself lives just outside Madrid. He is in town to attend a concert at the Reina Sofia Music Academy. “I’m so happy that in my old age I can go to a concert again and everything is possible again,” he says, smiling at the seniors who are exercising. He had his booster shot last month. Still, he doesn’t really feel safe. “We don’t know what the long-term side effects are and I still can’t go to a party or dinner with 100 percent safe feeling.” He thinks vaccination is a right. “You can’t force people to get vaccinated. It must be a free choice. The virus will spread regardless of whether you are vaccinated or not.” He no longer takes the corona measures taken by the government seriously. “I’m sorry, but I don’t believe in closed and open spaces. Mandating a mouth cap in the open air is also nonsense.” Fortunately, Manga concludes, this new variant is “not as serious as we first thought”.

Pedro Varena, age 78

Outside on a terrace, 78-year-old Pedro Varena sits with his dog. He had his booster shot early last month. “Because it’s our social duty,” he grumbles, taking a sip of his coffee. He finds the people who choose not to be vaccinated to be selfish and stupid. “Fortunately, this is only a small group, but the consequences may be large.” He himself contracted the virus last year. “I was already vaccinated then, so the symptoms were not too bad. It was like the flu.” But he thinks things could have turned out differently if he hadn’t taken the vaccine. “Probably I would be dead, just like all those other old people at the beginning of the crisis.” Verana thinks the government’s plan to monitor the coronavirus as a normal flu from now on is too premature. “It is still too early for that. The infections are still rising and not everyone is fully vaccinated. Maybe we’ll just have to wait and see how we get through this winter.”