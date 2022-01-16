Guinea surprised the tournament by defeating the Sahara Warriors, the defending champion, who faces an early exit from the first round of the African Nations Cup in Cameroon.

Esteban Obiang scored in the 70th minute to give his country the win to end a 35-game unbeaten run for Algeria, a record African level.

Algeria had fallen into a goalless draw with Sierra Leone at the beginning of its campaign to defend its title, and it needed to beat Ivory Coast in the last round in order to avoid an early farewell.