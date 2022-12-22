Serrano Heart, Over time, it has positioned itself as one of the most successful and beloved Peruvian cumbia groups within the musical field. Despite the fact that his path has been full of achievements and successes, not everything has been rosy. After the cancellation of some concerts due to recent protests in the country, the renowned group returned to the stage and performed last December 19 in the city of Huarmey. However, they had a bad experience, since they have not paid him.

What did Corazon Serrano claim?

Recently, serrano heart He came to the city of Huarmey to offer an impeccable presentation for anyone who wanted to dance his best songs. However, its members did not imagine that they would have a bad experience by not receiving the respective payment for their presentation.

“ The corresponding payment of Corazón Serrano has not been met. (…) Flights have been paid to get here, a lot of expenses have been made for mobility, the bus that brings us and lodging”, indicated the group’s animator minutes before the group decided to end the show in alive.

They also clarified that, although they did not receive the full amount, they did not want to disappoint their followers, so they went on stage as if nothing had happened.

“We have acted in good faith with a small advance that was given to Corazón Serrano. The mayor has not complied with us. (…) We have complied with all the hours of Corazón Serrano. We were not going up, we were not going up on stage. We weren’t going to go up, but seeing so many people, seeing all the people here, we did it. Unfortunately, we are leaving like this, ”said the presenter.

Mayor of Huarmey assures that he is not guilty

Through social networks, the mayor Elmer Duenas Spirit posted a lengthy video in which he claims he never signed a contract with serrano heart and that he was only in charge of facilitating the space and permits for the event for Huarmey’s anniversary to take place without any problem.

“We have given all the facilities and we have summoned the promoters, who have been in charge of hiring the artistic companies; in this case, Corazón Serrano. (…) If the promoter or the contracted company has failed to comply, I believe that the one who has to assume responsibility for it is the promoter. We have complied, we have given all the facilities. We have not made any contract ”, clarified the mayor.

On the other hand, he said he was offended because he is being publicly accused of something that he did not organize and asked that the group rectify what was said, since they are damaging their image.

“They shouldn’t involve us. Sometimes it’s easy to put authority, it’s an easier way to push. I think that it is wrong there, Corazón Serrano has to be rectified. I am very sorry that they have taken me, I have given all the facilities. If I had hired him, at least they would have given me space on stage, I have not had any space, not even a greeting. It is inconsistent because my person has not hired them, ”he added.

Corazón Serrano canceled presentations due to protests

Edwin Guerrero, leader of serrano heartsaid that the group had scheduled presentations in the south of the country, but in order to protect their artists, they decided to suspend their activities in Arequipa and Moquegua.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) we had a presentation in Juliaca for a couple, on Friday in Moquegua, on Saturday also in Juliaca, but I tell myself that I can’t go and risk the lives of the musicians, of the girls, no, you can’t ”, Guerrero commented for the cameras of “Magaly TV, the firm”.

The latest musical success of Corazón Serrano

With the interpretation of Nickol Sinchi, Corazón Serrano premiered a song in the month of November and it became one of the most famous songs of the cumbia orchestra.

The song is titled “I still love you” and is one of the most requested of the group. It was well received by fans of the Piura collective.

Who are the owners of Corazón Serrano?

Corazón Serrano was founded in 1993 in Piura. Four brothers created the group that has become a benchmark for cumbia in Peru. The name of the orchestra became popular in 2012, when various TV shows began to attract interest.

Edita, Edwin, Yrma and Lorenzo Guerrero fought to carry their group up. In this way, they have managed to maintain themselves for 30 years.

Estrella Torres, Leslie Águila and Thamara Gomez were the first Corazón Serrano singers who were hired when they were minors. Photo: Facebook / Serrano Heart

What TV program opened the doors for you?

Corazón Serrano made her television debut in 1998. “La movida de los sábados”, a Peruvian program that presented musical groups, gave them space so that they could attract the attention of viewers.

The orchestra is currently made up of Lesly Águila Córdova, Nickol Sinchi Urbano, Ana Lucía Urbina Zapata, Susana Alvarado Carmen and Kiara Lozano.