Daniel Ricciardo in 2023 he will not be at the start in F1 after having been a constant part of the starting grid since the 2011 British Grand Prix when he made his debut in the top motoring formula at the wheel of the HRT. The Australian driver prematurely terminated his contract that bound him to McLaren until 2023 and will be Red Bull’s reserve driver next season.

Ricciardo’s goal is to return to the starting grid in 2024, after all there are several recent examples of drivers, even not of the highest level, who have returned to F1 after losing their place at the end only momentarily. In 2023, for example, Nico Hulkenberg will return to the track as the starting driver, who will form the Haas driver duo together with Kevin Magnussen (who also made a surprise return to F1 after what seemed like a farewell at the end of 2020). The example to which Ricciardo aims, however, is that of Fernando Alonsowho took a break with F1 at the end of 2018 returning in 2021 as an Alpine driver.

“Alonso’s example is the most motivating for me – said Ricciardo interviewed by the newspaper crash.net – he lives for racing, in fact as far as I’m concerned I’m convinced that my break will have to be more ‘real’ than his given that in the two years of absence from the F1 paddock he raced a lot in other categories anyway. It will be really helpful for me to recharge my batteries. His case is an example for me, something that makes me even more convinced that I made the right decision and that I can return in 2024. I take a gap year with confidencebecause I know it will allow me to come back even stronger.”