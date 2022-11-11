We are getting closer to the most anticipated date of the year, and that is that Mexicans are waiting for the famous Good End 2022, where participating companies and businesses are expected to offer great Promotions and discountsthat is why we will share with you what are the departments of Coppel where you can find discounts.

According to Coppel’s platform, the edition of the Good End 2022 is one of the most anticipated, because after two editions with pandemic where the purchase format changed, this edition again the format returns to four days where you can go to the physical spaces to acquire your products, as well as make purchases from the comfort of your home.

The mexican company has indicated on its website that it will have offers and promotions on products such as cell phones, tablets, clothing, perfumes, glasses, makeup, jewelry, books and many more. Some of the most anticipated products such as iPhone or the Nintendo Switch,yes, like sneakers from recognized brands such as Nike, Vans, Converse and Adidasare what you can add to your cart for this next Good end.

In the same way, share that in case you are looking for entertainment products as a toy store for the smallest of the home, this will be the time to take advantage, as well as for those who are looking for technological productshere you can search for the items you want most.

What will be the offers and discounts in this Good End 2022?

You will find discounts on technology, toys, appliances, furniture, household items, fashion and beauty. In addition to the latest news and presales on thousands of exclusive online products such as: videogames, screens, perfumes and much more. Visit Coppel.com and stay tuned for all the news of the cheapest weekend of the year.

The same way, Coppel invites users to download its application that is available for Android or iOS versions, and you can receive notifications of the products you are looking for. Or through In Coppel.com, Coppel.com in store and App Coppel we will have many exclusive discounts online.