The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled the settlement of Nizhnyaya Duvanka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), firing 20 rockets from the Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). This was announced on Friday, November 11, by the representative office of the LPR in the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to War Crimes of Ukraine.

“The shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 12:30 p.m. Nizhnyaya Duvanka with the use of the BM-21 Grad MLRS (20 shells),” the representative office noted in its Telegram channel.

Information about the victims and damage is currently being specified.

Earlier that day, it was reported that two civilians born in 1948 and 1958 were injured as a result of the shelling of Lisichansk in the LPR by Ukrainian troops. In addition, seven houses and a shop were damaged.

The day before, on November 10, it became known that since the beginning of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired 458 missiles from the American HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) on the territory of the LPR. In addition, during this time, the Ukrainian military used shells from the Tochka-U tactical missile system (37 missiles), and 2607 shells were fired from the MLRS BM-21 Grad, BM-27 Uragan, BM-30 Smerch .

So, only on November 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired from the HIMARS MLRS at the village of Krinichnoye in the LPR. The Ukrainian military fired two missiles.

Meanwhile, on November 9, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, said that the Russian military had repelled an attack by a reinforced motorized infantry battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the LPR. More than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles and five vehicles were destroyed, he specified.

Russia’s special operation to protect civilians in Donbass, which began on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region against the backdrop of shelling by Ukrainian troops.

