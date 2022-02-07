Coppa Italia, the guide: program, times and where to see the matches

The quarter-finals of the 2021-2022 Italian Cup will be played between Tuesday 8 and Thursday 10 February. Four matches are scheduled: Inter-Roma on Tuesday, Milan-Lazio on Wednesday, Atalanta-Fiorentina and Juventus-Sassuolo on Thursday.



#Coppa #Italia #guide #program #times #matches #Video #Gazzettait