Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Al reject that due to economic pressure of groups decides to cancel or approve the Mazatlan Carnival 2022, the local deputy of the Citizen Movement, Celia Jáuregui Ibarra, president of the Tourism Commission of the Congress of the State of Sinaloa, asked that this matter be resolved through health protection criteria, but ruled that “the carnival is done or not. does in the traditional period, period, simple as that”.

I think that postponing the celebration of carnival is practically impossible for two fundamental reasons, which he listed, the first is a centuries-old tradition which is governed by the calendar of the Catholic liturgy, and secondly, because the hoteliers make the hotel promotion and occupancy schedule a year in advance, at least.

He assured that he is aware of a lot of pressure from short-term economic interests, but giving in to them and avoiding the risk, which is put to public health with another spike in infections, would have serious impacts on the economy of the port in the future, since it would force reduce occupancy in hotels, restriction on airlines and buses.

He warned that the entire destination would be put at risk if they issue an international travel alert that again suspends the arrival of cruise ships and tourists, for example.

“It is very important to monitor the evolution of infections that today is showing us the path we must take, without forgetting the dramatic lessons of the past: we can lose much more due to another bad decision,” he added.

Tourism Law

On the other hand, he announced that the Tourism Commission is working to unify the two initiatives presented on the State Tourism Law to later put the document for consideration by tourism entrepreneurs throughout the state on dates to be defined next week.