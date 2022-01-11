Internacional beat União Mogi 3-0 this Monday (10th) at the Nogueirão stadium, in Mogi das Cruzes, and ended the first phase of the São Paulo Junior Football Cup with 100% success. In this way, Colorado secured the first position of Group 25 of Copinha, qualifying to face Flamengo de Guarulhos in the knockout stage.

The victory of the team from Rio Grande do Sul over União Mogi was achieved with goals from João Félix, Samuel and Vitinho.

100% helm

At the Martins Pereira stadium, Corinthians, with an alternative lineup, beat São José-SP 2-0. This triumph gave Timão the perfect advantage in the first phase of the competition.

After the triumph obtained thanks to goals from midfielder Pedro, only 15 years old, and from Giovane, Corinthians will take on Ituano in the next phase.

Other games this Monday:

Matonense 2 x 3 Fluminense

Atletico Matogrossense 3 x 2 Monte Azul

Aquidauanense 0 x 0 Guarani

Jacuipense 6 x 0 Fast

São José 2 x 3 XV de Piracicaba

Concordia 0 x 3 Ituano

Fluminense-PI 0 x 1 Bragantino

Santana 0 x 1 Guarulhos

Round Round 6 x 1 Mauense

Canaan 2 x 1 Portuguese AA

Votuporanguense 1 x 1 Bahia

Tanabi 0 x 2 Vila Nova

Manthiqueira 0 x 5 Victory

Suzano 1 x 2 Fortaleza

Jaguariuna 0 x 3 ABC

Sao Raimundo 0 x 1 Portuguese

AA Flamengo 1 x 1 Avaí

Juventus 0 x 1 CRB

Trust 1 x 5 Ponte Preta

Resende 1 x 1 River

Camaçariense 0 x 2 Santo André

Mauá 0 x 0 Atletico GO

