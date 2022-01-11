The Rio de Janeiro State Department of Health’s online covid test scheduling platform was suspended on the first day of operation.

According to the state government, there was a problem in the system, with more people being booked than planned for the next three days. Therefore, the site had to be temporarily taken offline.

Because of the problem and the great demand for tests, queues and agglomerations formed at some stations this Monday. Many people complained about the situation on social media.

In a note, the State Health Department regretted the inconvenience and reported that it mobilized more teams to expedite care. And that all people who scheduled a day and time through the website will be attended and if they wish they can also reschedule the exam.

This Monday, three new units for testing Covid were opened in the state. The unit at the Célio de Barros athletics stadium will initially carry out 500 exams a day.

The Institute of State Servers, in Maracanã, and the Dr. Ricardo Cruz State Hospital, in Nova Iguaçu, in the Baixada Fluminense, will provide 200 tests each. In total there are nine testing centers in the state.

The Secretary of Health did not inform the forecast of the return of online appointments.

Listen on Radioagencia Nacional

