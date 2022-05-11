With seven games it will be played this Wednesday in the second leg of the round of 16 in the Copa Colombia, that will define the classifieds to quarters.

Millonarios, who posted a solid 3-0 home win against Jaguares, goes to Monteria, the same venue that Medellín did not attend the weekend in a League match, due to the armed strike. This game will be at 6 pm and will have Win Sports TV.

key matches

Santa Fe, meanwhile, will have to come back against Junior, in El Campín. Lost in the first leg 2-1. This tournament is key for the Cardinals, if they fail to get into the top eight on the last day of the League. The game will be at 8:10 pm and will have Win+ TV.

Atlético Nacional, with a 3-0 lead, defines its visiting series to Once Caldas, at 6 pm Win +.



Besides, America arrives under a lot of pressure, having already eliminated in the League and will have to turn the game around against Unión Magdalena, with whom he lost 1-2 at home. It will be at 3:30 pm, Win + TV.

Deportes Tolima will also seek its classification, which not only defends the top in the league and is in the Copa Libertadores, but it points to him to continue ahead in this tournament. He will define his key against Pereira, whom he beat in Ibagué 3-2. The game will be at 7 pm

In the other games, Tigres, a B team, hosts Independiente Medellín (2 pm), who won the first leg 1-0. Atlético Bucaramanga awaits La Equidad, which has a 2-0 lead (5 pm).

The last game, between Fortaleza and Deportivo Cali, will be played this Thursday. The first leg was 1-3 in favor of Fortaleza.

