Sports schedule for Wednesday, May 11

May 10, 2022, 10:17 PM
6pm: Colombian football, Jaguares vs. millionaires
3.30 pm: Colombian football, Union Magdalena vs. Cali
6pm: Eleven Caldas vs. National
8:10 p.m.: Santa Fe vs. Junior
12 m.: Spanish football, Osasuna vs. Getafe
1:30pm: England soccer, Leeds vs. Chelsea
1:30pm: Leicester vs. Norwich
1:30pm: Watford vs. Everton
245 pm: Wolves vs. Manchester City
7 am: Giro d’Italia stage
12 m.: Spain football, Alaves vs. Spanish
2:30 pm: Elche vs. Atletico Madrid
1:30pm: Spain football, Seville vs. Majorca
5.15pm: Argentine football, Students vs. Argentine Juniors
7:30 pm: Argentine football, River Plate vs. Tiger
10 a.m.: day of the ATP of Rome
