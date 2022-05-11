Wednesday, May 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports schedule for Wednesday, May 11

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Djokovic

Djokovic is going to the US Open final.

Djokovic is going to the US Open final.

Premier League, Colombian Cup, Giro d’Italia.

WIN SPORTS
6pm: Colombian football, Jaguares vs. millionaires

WIN SPORTS +
3.30 pm: Colombian football, Union Magdalena vs. Cali
6pm: Eleven Caldas vs. National
8:10 p.m.: Santa Fe vs. Junior

STAR+
12 m.: Spanish football, Osasuna vs. Getafe
1:30pm: England soccer, Leeds vs. Chelsea
1:30pm: Leicester vs. Norwich
1:30pm: Watford vs. Everton
245 pm: Wolves vs. Manchester City

DIRECTV
7 am: Giro d’Italia stage
12 m.: Spain football, Alaves vs. Spanish
2:30 pm: Elche vs. Atletico Madrid

ESPN2
1:30pm: Spain football, Seville vs. Majorca

T&C
5.15pm: Argentine football, Students vs. Argentine Juniors

ESPN
7:30 pm: Argentine football, River Plate vs. Tiger

ESPN3
10 a.m.: day of the ATP of Rome

Sports

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

See also  Milan will continue to speak American: green light for Red Bird's offer

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #schedule #Wednesday

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Miguel Ángel López out of the Giro: what options does Colombia have?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.