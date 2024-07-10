Colombia and Uruguay will play the Copa América semi-final on Wednesday, July 10. The match, which will start at 7:00 pm Colombian time, looks close due to the high level of both teams. How will the finalist be decided if the match ends in a draw?

According to the criteria of

The game between the ‘tricolor’ and the ‘celeste’ will take place at the Bank of America Stadium, in the city of Charlotte.

Colombia reaches this stage after a first phase in which it defeated Paraguay and Costa Rica and tied with Brazil, and in the quarterfinals it thrashed Panama.

The national team has not played in a Copa América final since 2001, when it won the tournament held in Colombia.

The tournament’s regulations include a new rule in the event that the teams led by Argentines Néstor Lorenzo and Marcelo Bielsa end up tied after 90 minutes.

Barranquilla October 12, 2023. Image of the Colombia vs Uruguay national team match in the city of Barranquilla, qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Photo Vanexa Romero Photo:Vanexa Romero Share

The two 15-minute periods of extra time will not be played and the match will go directly to a penalty shoot-out. This decision was reached in three of the four quarter-final matches, the only match that was not decided at this stage was the one in which Colombia beat Panama 5-0.

This is what the regulation says

Article 26. In the final phase, in the event of a tie at the end of regular time in the quarter-finals, semi-finals or third-place matches, the winner will be determined by a series of penalty kicks in accordance with the rules stipulated by IFAB/FIFA.

Article 27. Specifically, for the final match, in the event of a tie at the end of regulation time, extra time will be played with two 15 (fifteen) minute periods each. If the tie continues at the end of extra time, a series of kicks from the penalty mark will be taken in accordance with the rules stipulated by IFAB/FIFA for determining the winner.”

EDITORIAL LATEST NEWS