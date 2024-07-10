Interviewing the person who tried to kill you was a challenge for me. career, In many ways, to start with, because of the affection I have for you. I was faced with having to bring out the most professional version of myself and really practice what I preach, which involves putting aside personal issues and looking beyond the crime, looking beyond and trying to understand who Bart is. On the other hand, I couldn’t stop thinking about what Bart confirmed to me: that if it weren’t for a mistake, you wouldn’t be here with us today. And perhaps today, as in the case of dozens of other journalists, it wouldn’t have happened. justice.

I hope with all my heart that your case will serve as a reflection for us to raise our voices for all those journalists who were silenced and who were not able to fight for justice, to fight for their own cases. I am still surprised by the problem of impunity that we have in this country.

Interviewing Bart made me reflect on the vulnerability of young people in this country and how the profession of “hitman” leaves much to be desired in terms of building the social fabric.

Today, taking someone’s life costs a few pesos, and I don’t see where we can begin to rebuild a social fabric where we have people who prefer to dedicate their lives to taking other lives in order to live a moderate and dignified life, rather than living the reality in which they are. This does not justify, under any circumstances, what they do, but I can’t stop thinking about the famous phrase by Francia Márquez, “until dignity becomes a habit.” Why this phrase? Because if there is something missing in this country, it is rebuilding the social fabric with a view to everyone deserving a dignified life, a life where the Human rights be respected and where this preference to live “little, but well, or a lot, but hard” does not predominate, as dozens of hitmen I have interviewed have told me.

In this race to try to put on the agenda the issues that hurt us the most, and that hurt us the most, I celebrate that your case is an example of how things can be done well and with transparency. Historically in Mexico we have silenced the characters who are at the center of the stories in the country as if we had something to hide; cases like that of Mario Aburto, that of Florence Cassez, Ayotzinapa and others that come to mind where it seems that silence achieves the objective of obtaining a perception of justice as if that were a real solution.

I can’t stop thinking about how fortunate Omar García Harfuch is as Secretary of State. Security from CDMX and Ricardo Sánchez Pérez del Pozo, from the Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Attention of Crimes Committed against Freedom of Expression; they have taken your case seriously, transparently and with commitment, carrying out an arduous investigation to find those who really wanted to harm you. In the interview with Bart it is clear to me that in your case there is no simulation, but rather an intention to do things right.

Dear Ciro, I respect you, I love you, and you can count on me as an ally to always accompany you through this process, hoping that one day you will achieve the justice you deserve and that you can live in peace and without uncertainty.

I cannot fail to thank Omar García Harfuch, Pablo Vazquez, and Omar Reyes for their trust, who have acted with transparency and respecting due process. They have given us the opportunity to bring to light a case that historically in Mexico would have been silenced.

I sincerely hope that your case serves as an example to remind the authorities, citizens and legislators that in Mexico We urgently need judicial reform; we urgently need to understand that the criminal justice system is shrouded in impunity and corruption, and that is why we cannot bet on the rule of law.

I think it is important that this is the beginning for many journalists whose voices were silenced and who still have not obtained justice.

With love and admiration:

Saskia Niño de Rivera

President of Reinserta