With days to go before the winter market closes, within the nest no more casualties are expected in the squad, at least not of players who have a starring role with André Jardine. Right now there is only one name on the tightrope, a forgotten footballer for the coach.
This is Néstor Araujo, who is urgently looking for a new team because he has been warned that he will not be taken into account by the coach this semester, and according to TV Azteca, he has been offered to Chivas.
More news about the transfer market
Although one hundred percent recovered from his injury, Néstor has been warned by Jardine that he is the fifth center back in his plans and his playing minutes will be almost non-existent, which is why the coach recommends leaving the squad. Thus, both the América environment and Araujo's agents have put him on the table of Chivas, offering a loan for one year and at the end of that year they could keep the former Mexican National Team completely free. Today in Guadalajara they are analyzing the movement, but there is not much interest.
With the continuity of Brian Rodríguez after his signing with Fiorentina has been complicated along the way due to the lack of payments from the Serie A team, everything indicates that the board of directors and the coaching staff of América must meet the goal desired. Those from the country's capital are about to maintain the Liga MX champion squad almost one hundred percent, remembering that to this day the only loss is that of Miguel Layún due to retirement.
