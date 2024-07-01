The world champion and defending continental title holder, Argentinawill open the quarter-finals of the 2024 Copa America in the United States against Ecuador on Thursday, while surprising Venezuela will face Canada on Friday.

The Albiceleste, who had secured first place in Group A on Saturday by achieving their third consecutive victory, against Peru by 2-0, will face in Houston (Texas), a

Ecuador suffered this Sunday but eliminated Mexico by drawing 0-0 and finishing second in Group B.

Mexico vs. Ecuador. Photo:Getty Images via AFP

Ecuador finished with four points in Group B, the same as Mexico but with a better goal difference (+1 to 0).

The elimination means a hard blow for the Aztecs two years before the World Cup that they will co-organize with the United States and Canada and leaves their criticized coach, Jaime Lozano, on the ropes.

The surprising Venezuela, meanwhile, continues to have a smooth ride in the Copa America and this Sunday added its third victory – a 3-0 thrashing of Jamaica – and like world champion Argentina, won its group, Group B, with a perfect score.

Venezuela vs. Jamaica Photo:AFP

The goals that made the 20,000 souls of the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, almost full of Vinotinto fans, resound, came from Eduard Bello (48), Salomón Rondón (56) and Eric Ramírez (85). In this way, Venezuela will face on Friday in Arlington (Texas) another surprise of the Copa América, Canada, which on Saturday tied with Chile to stay in second place in Group A.

The other two quarter-final pairings, which will see the teams from Groups C and D face each other, will be decided between Monday and Tuesday.

Quarter finals

Thursday, July 4, in Houston: Argentina – Ecuador (8 pm)

Friday, July 5, in Arlington: Venezuela – Canada (8 pm)

Saturday, July 6, in Glandale: First Group D – Second Group C

In Las Vegas: First Group C – Second Group D

